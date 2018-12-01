'You Were Never Really Here' Trailer: Joaquin Phoenix Is Out Of Control In Lynne Ramsay's Latest

Those of us who are packing our snow gear for the annual trip to Sundance got a welcome surprise last month when Lynne Ramsay's latest,, was a last minute addition to the lineup. The film, which stars a grizzled Joaquin Phoenix as a war veteran who tracks down missing girls for a living, turned a lot of heads at Cannes and now it's set to make another big impression. Here's the synopsis:Joining Phoenix are Alessandro Nivola, Judith Roberts, Ekaterina Samsonov, John Doman, Alex Manette, and Dante Pereira-Olsen. Hopefully I'll get a review for you all soon.opens April 6th.