1/12/2018
X-Men Spinoff 'Gambit' Delayed, But Not For The Reason You Think
So I think Channing Tatum's X-Men spinoff Gambit is deader than the original Thunderbird. Deader than Moira MacTaggert. Deader than Maggott. Just yesterday Gore Verbinski dropped out of the project, making him the third director who has left since development began what seems like an eternity ago. But apparently 20th Century Fox aren't ready to give up yet. They're simply going to delay its release date a few months, however it's not so they can look for a new director.
According to THR, Gambit's release date has been bumped from February 14th 2019 to June 7th 2019. Why? Because Fox thinks, since the movie is a comedy, that it will play better in the summer.
Wait, it's a comedy?
Yeah, that's it. The trade says Gambit will have a "heavy comedic tone" and center on a heist. Don't get me wrong, Gambit is a funny character at times and we know Tatum is one of the funniest dudes around. This could be great, but you'd think Fox would be more concerned about not having a director. They're still looking for Verbinski's replacement, but I think when all is said and done it will be Disney who gets the final word on whether Gambit becomes a reality.