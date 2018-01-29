'When We First Met' Trailer: Sci-Fi Rom-Com Has Adam Devine In The Friend Zone

Netflix has the habit of dive bombing its subscribers with random movies that come out of nowhere, and they've now done it again.stars Adam Devine, who seems to be a favorite of the streaming giant, as a guy who has one awesome date with Alexandra Daddario, only to relegated to the friend zone. However, it isn't that simple.Looking like a cross betweenand, the film finds Devine's character going back in time repeatedly to try and win her heart. It's an interesting idea but this trailer isn't particularly funny or cute, and it probably should be both. However, I like Daddario and Devine, along withdirector Ari Sandel so maybe this is better than it appears.Also starring Robbie Amell,hits Netflix on February 9th.