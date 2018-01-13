Warner Bros. Sets 'Shazam' For Spring 2019, 'Flashpoint' Goes Nowhere Fast

DC Films is a volatile landscape right now, and as evidence we have confirmation that one film is a go, while another drops into limbo. Warner Bros. has confirmed an April 5th 2019 release date for, which stars Zachary Levi as the powerful hero who gains his powers from mythical figures Solomon, Hercules, Atlas, Zeus, Achilles and Mercury. David F. Sandberg is directing with Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Mark Strong, and more part of the cast.Meanwhile, The Flash's solo film, titled, has been taken off the books completely. The July 27th 2018 release date it had was never going to happen, anyway, but that Warner Bros. didn't immediately reschedule it is a little concerning. The Ezra Miller-led film still has no director, and Kiersey Clemons may not stick around as Iris West. Clearly there is a lot of work left to do before the Scarlet Speedster hits the big screen.Filming onshould kick off soon, and I've got Comic-Con marked as the likely spot where we'll see some actual footage, and maybe some updated news on