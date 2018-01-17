1/17/2018
Trump Heads Exploding: Michael Wolff's 'Fire And Fury' To Become A TV Series
Of the many things that drive Donald Trump (I refuse to call him President anymore) crazy, few have pissed him off more than Michael Wolff's explosive book, Fire and Fury: Inside The Trump White House. The Idiot-In-Chief tried to block it from being published, practically after it was already on shelves, and the best he accomplished was to probably get Wolff millions more in sales than if he had done nothing at all. But that's the level of incompetence of the Trump Administration, accurately depicted by Wolff, and now we're going to get to see it captured on the small screen, too.
Heads exploding in the Shithouse...er, White House right now.
THR reports the screen rights to Wolff's book have snapped up by Endeavor Content for a hefty seven-figure sum and are already shopping a TV series project to potential networks. Oooh boy. Something tells me it won't be long before they find a taker because, as Trump keeps telling us, he's "good for ratings."
As Trump continues to whoosh down the toilet bowl stories about his epic flame out are only going to become more prevalent. Getting in on the ground floor of the hottest story about the Administration would be a smart move, but I hope it's HBO or Netflix that can do it justice.
Now, who do we think could play Trump? Is there anyone who doesn't think he would volunteer to play himself? Here's the book synopsis:
The first nine months of Donald Trump’s term were stormy, outrageous—and absolutely mesmerizing. Now, thanks to his deep access to the West Wing, bestselling author Michael Wolff tells the riveting story of how Trump launched a tenure as volatile and fiery as the man himself.
In this explosive book, Wolff provides a wealth of new details about the chaos in the Oval Office. Among the revelations:
— What President Trump’s staff really thinks of him
— What inspired Trump to claim he was wire-tapped by President Obama
— Why FBI director James Comey was really fired
— Why chief strategist Steve Bannon and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner couldn’t be in the same room
— Who is really directing the Trump administration’s strategy in the wake of Bannon’s firing
— What the secret to communicating with Trump is
— What the Trump administration has in common with the movie The Producers
Never before has a presidency so divided the American people. Brilliantly reported and astoundingly fresh, Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury shows us how and why Donald Trump has become the king of discord and disunion.