'Traffik' Trailer: Paula Patton And Omar Epps Vs. The Sons Of Anarchy

You may not know the name Deon Taylor, but he's the director behind the horror satire,, a comic riff onthat starred Mike Epps. It wasn't very good, but it was a chance for Taylor to venture a little bit out of his comfort zone after directing thriller, which is actually worth checking out, and the horrorwhich isn't.Now Taylor is back with another nail-biter,, which stars Paula Patton, Omar Epps, Laz Alonzo, and Roselyn Sanchez, which is a pretty sweet foursome. They play couples at a gorgeous mountainous retreat who are stalked by a violent biker gang and must fight back to survive. Simple premise, and it looks pretty intense. Somebody's hiding something, that much is clear, and I'm actually pretty interesting in finding out what's going on. Kinda looks like, only with 100% more black people, which is nice.opens April 27th.