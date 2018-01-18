'Tomb Raider' Trailer: Alicia Vikander Is A Survivor

, the name means a lot in video games where it's one of the highest-selling franchises of all-time. But in the realm of movies? That's a little bit different, because it was Angelina Jolie who was the driving force behind the first film's success, and when her star began to wane the sequel didn't do nearly as well. So what does that mean for the upcoming reboot led by Alicia Vikander? Does she have the star power to make it her own?So far there hasn't been a lot of buzz even thoughis only a couple of months away. The latest trailer attempts to change that. The Oscar-winner takes on the role of Lara Croft, a bike messenger (!?!?) who learns that her deceased father was last seen on a mythical island in search of a mysterious tomb. It sounds completely ridiculous but the action looks solid. I think Vikander is going to have to win people over that she can be a physical actress, that may be the biggest hurdle.Here is the synopsis:Directed by Roar Uthaug,opens March 16th.