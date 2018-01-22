'Three Billboards' Triumphs At The 2018 SAG Awards

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

All of youhaters better toughen up, because like it or not that film is the current Oscars frontrunner for Best Picture. At tonight's Screen Actors Guild Awards, Martin McDonagh's...I hesitate to even call it controversial, drama led the way with wins for Best Ensemble, Best Leading Female for Frances McDormand, and Best Supporting Male for Sam Rockwell. As much as I hate to say it, Willem Dafoe's performance inhas fallen behind as Rockwell's really surged at just the right time.Full list of winners is below: