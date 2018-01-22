1/22/2018
'Three Billboards' Triumphs At The 2018 SAG Awards
All of you Three Billboards haters better toughen up, because like it or not that film is the current Oscars frontrunner for Best Picture. At tonight's Screen Actors Guild Awards, Martin McDonagh's...I hesitate to even call it controversial, drama led the way with wins for Best Ensemble, Best Leading Female for Frances McDormand, and Best Supporting Male for Sam Rockwell. As much as I hate to say it, Willem Dafoe's performance in The Florida Project has fallen behind as Rockwell's really surged at just the right time.
Full list of winners is below:
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, Motion Picture
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role, Motion Picture
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
This Is Us
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Claire Foy, The Crown
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series or Television Movie
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series or Television Movie
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Veep
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
William H. Macy, Shameless
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Wonder Woman
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Game of Thrones