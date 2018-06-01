'The Strangers: Prey At Night' Trailer: The Masks Are Back On The Hunt

Eight years have passed since Bryan Bertino'ssent shockwaves throughout the horror community, and in that time talk of a sequel has been constant. However, for whatever reason nothing ever seemed to get off the ground until recently, and because no property is ever truly dead anymore we now have, with an all-new cast terrorized by the same masked freaks.Johannes Roberts, who had a pretty decent genre hit with, takes the helm this time, with Christina Hendricks, Bailee Madison, Lewis Pullman, and Martin Henderson as the prey stalked in a deserted mobile home. Emma Bellomy, Damian Maffei, and Lea Enslin are the ones doing the hunting.I'll be honest, there isn't much here that looks different from the first movie, which makes sense considering Bertino co-wrote the sequel's script. But I hope there are at least a few new touches they are keeping well-hidden because nobody wants a straight-up rehash.opens March 9th.