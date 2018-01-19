1/19/2018
The Squad Is Back In Trailer For DC's 'Suicide Squad: Hell To Pay'
Before we see the live-action crew in a Suicide Squad sequel, the team will first face a deadly new mission in DC's animated Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay. The R-rated film features the classic roster seen in the comics, with Deadshot (Christian Slater), Harley Quinn (Tara Strong), Bronze Tiger (Billy Brown), Captain Boomerang (Liam McIntyre), Killer Frost (Kristin Bauer van Straten), and Copperhead (Gideon Emory). The members of Task Force X are still under the control of Amanda "The Wall" Waller (Vanessa Williams), who could care less if they survive.
Here's the official synopsis: Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay finds Amanda Waller's top secret Task Force X--Deadshot, Bronze Tiger, Killer Frost, Captain Boomerang, Harley Quinn and Copperhead--on a mission to retrieve a mystical object so powerful that they're willing to risk their own lives to steal it. But the Suicide Squad isn't the only group of villains seeking to possess the object. The race is on for the golden prize.. and, to stay alive, second place isn't an option.
Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay will get a digital release in March, before the Blu-Ray/DVD arrives on April 20th.