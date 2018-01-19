The Squad Is Back In Trailer For DC's 'Suicide Squad: Hell To Pay'

Before we see the live-action crew in asequel, the team will first face a deadly new mission in DC's animated. The R-rated film features the classic roster seen in the comics, with Deadshot (Christian Slater), Harley Quinn (Tara Strong), Bronze Tiger (Billy Brown), Captain Boomerang (Liam McIntyre), Killer Frost (Kristin Bauer van Straten), and Copperhead (Gideon Emory). The members of Task Force X are still under the control of Amanda "The Wall" Waller (Vanessa Williams), who could care less if they survive.Here's the official synopsis:will get a digital release in March, before the Blu-Ray/DVD arrives on April 20th.