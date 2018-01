'The Shape Of Water' Wins Best Picture At 2018 Critics' Choice Awards; 'Wonder Woman' Takes Best Action Movie

FILM

Tonight me and the hundreds of critics in the Broadcast Film Critics Association put our heads together, got all dolled up, strolled into a hangar in Santa Monica, CA and awards the 2018 Critics Choice Awards. The big winner of the night was Guillermo Del Toro's, which earned him Best Director, Best Picture, Best Production Design, and Screenplay.Clearly gaining in momentum is Martin McDonagh's divisive, which saw Frances McDormand win for Best Actress, Sam Rockwell for Best Supporting Actor, and Best Ensemble.In some of the "fun" categories,won for Best Action Movie, Best Comedy went to, and the Best in Sci-Fi/Horror was awarded to Jordan Peele'sFull list of winners, including for TV, is below:The Shape of WaterGary Oldman, Darkest HourFrances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriSam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriAllison Janney, I, TonyaBrooklynn Prince, The Florida ProjectThree Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriGuillermo del Toro, The Shape of WaterJordan Peele, Get OutJames Ivory, Call Me By Your NameRoger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049Paul Denham Austerberry, Shane Vieau, Jeff Melvin, The Shape of Water(TIE)Paul Machliss, Jonathan Amos, Baby DriverLee Smith, DunkirkMark Bridges, Phantom ThreadDarkest HourWar for the Planet of the ApesCocoWonder WomanThe Big SickJames Franco, The Disaster ArtistMargot Robbie, I, TonyaGet OutIn The Fade“Remember Me” from CocoAlexandre Desplat, The Shape of WaterThe Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, AmazonTed Danson, The Good Place, NBCRachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, AmazonWalton Goggins, Vice Principals, HBOMayim Bialik, The Big Bang Theory, CBSThe Handmaid’s Tale, HuluSterling K. Brown, This Is Us, NBCElisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale, HulUDavid Harbour, Stranger Things, NetflixAnn Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale, HuluBig Little Lies, HBOThe Wizard of Lies, HBOEwan McGregor, Fargo, FXNicole Kidman, Big Little Lies, HBOAlexander SkarsgĂ„rd, Big Little Lies, HBOLaura Dern, Big Little Lies, HBOJimmy Kimmel Live!, ABCRick and Morty, Adult SwimBorn This Way, A&EShark Tank, ABCThe Voice, NBCRuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race, VH1