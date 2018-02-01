The PDC Staff Picks The Best Movies Of 2017

Zack Walsh





Perhaps this says something negative about me, but one of my favorite films of all time happens to also be the worst thing ever made. In what’s basically a real-life version of The Producers, 2003’s The Room attempts for high drama and fails so spectacularly that it turns around and becomes one of the funniest movies of all time. Throughout the film, writer/director/producer/star/space-alien-trying-to-blend-in Tommy Wisseau displays a very loose grasp of how movies work or people behave. When coupled with his ambiguously Eastern European accent and genuinely haunting appearance, this creates such a perfect storm of madness that mortal human minds can’t even attempt to comprehend what’s happening in front of them. Over the past decade and a half, the film has become legendary, inspiring Rocky Horror-rivaling midnight screening parties. Eventually, its unlikely popularity led to a “how did this even happen” memoir by Greg Sestero, one of the co-stars. Now, thanks to noted crazy person James Franco’s legitimately admired new movie The Disaster Artist (which takes its title from Sestero’s book), Tommy Wisseau has finally achieved the impossible: Oscar buzz.



Franco plays Wisseau perfectly, recreating his infamously bizarre mannerisms while somehow managing to make us relate to him. We start to understand why he insists on making this film and dragging Sestero (played by James' brother Dave) down with him. An exploration of the weirdest possible friendship, Disaster Artist is equal parts hilarious and heartbreaking. We're shown both Tommy's and Greg's perspectives on the hell that was shooting The Room, without taking sides. Frame-for-frame recreations of the now infamous scenes from the original film are presented by a brilliant (and surprisingly high profile) cast nailing their straight-man reactions to Wisseau's hostile strangeness. The film services both fans of the cult classic and The Room newcomers, letting Tommy's story speak for itself. Its strange, strange self.













Bellbottoms, the underrated five minute funk-punk song from 90’s weirdos Jon Spencer Blues Explosion, begins to play. A car pulls up outside of a bank. Three robbers get out and pull their guns preparing to rob the place. We see them enter the building and begin to fire in the air, but instead of following the violence, we focus on their driver, in his own world behind the wheel, enjoying the music on the radio, reactionless to the bank robbery across the street. As the music builds, the three bad guys get back in the car and, with no dialog, the chase begins. Outrunning and outsmarting the cops, the driver calmly pulls into a parking garage, where everyone gets out like nothing happened.

Everyone in the audience is 1000% on board for whatever happens next.

I have been waiting for an action movie musical for so long, and now with Baby Driver, writer/director Edgar Wright has at last given me the gift I’ve always wanted. A romantic dramedy/music video/heist movie, Baby Driver also figured out how to make Ansel Elgort likeable, casting him as the titular reluctant getaway driver who times his crime sprees to the music on his iPod (one of the coolest plot devices ever).





This is hands-down the most fun movie of the year. It’s so slick and stylized, with every footstep and bullet shot synched up perfectly to its incredible soundtrack. But it never goes overboard. Wright’s story gives legit heart to its hero, adding substance to the style, and emotional weight to the action set pieces.





I could honestly watch this movie on a loop and never get tired of it. It's just so rad.













My favorite film of the year, however, has to be The Shape of Water. Guillermo Del Toro’s dark fantasy is a meditation on the blind, powerful beauty of love and the equally powerful flipside-of-the-coin: the fear and hatred of things beyond our understanding.

I’m pretty sure this movie had me in tears from beginning to end.

Sally Hawkins gives probably the best performance of the year as the mute cleaning lady of a secret government facility in the early 1960’s, who meets and falls in love with an equally nonverbal amphibious monster being housed in the building’s basement. Meanwhile, the ominous shadow of Michael Shannon’s sociopathic All American Agent looms over the heads of the unlikely couple, as well as every other oppressed voice he encounters, determined to destroy anything he views as a threat to his power.

It's honestly less of a narrative feature and more a visual poem, using its setting and characters to comment on the nature of being powerless in America. In every other movie, Michael Shannon is the hero, defending society from the Communists and monsters who threaten our way of life. By reversing the perspective, Del Toro gives voice to the voiceless. Literally. As soon as those themes kick in and register with you as an audience member, your mind spends the rest of the movie spinning, questioning all of the other deeply flawed conventions and stereotypes you've been conditioned to accept, while you're simultaneously being swept away by the literal story being told as well. At its core, Shape of Water is a rather simple story about the desire to love and connect, which is just as powerful as the film's dark, satirical undertones. Both aspects of the story carry their weight and break your heart.









Additionally: World of Tomorrow 2





And finally, if I may cheat just a little bit, the 20 minute long short film World of Tomorrow Episode Two: The Burden of Other People’s Thoughts is one of the year’s best films as well. It’s difficult because it’s a short, so it doesn’t carry the same End-of-Year-Listicle appeal as a feature would, but setting aside length, this is just as dense and compelling as any of the other films we’ve mentioned.

The sequel to 2013’s Oscar nominated short The World of Tomorrow, this latest installment The Burden of Other People’s Thoughts continues the high-concept silly existentialism that the original so brilliantly introduced. This film had me uproariously laugh-crying at its whimsical, optimistic hopelessness. Short or not, this is one of the best things I’ve seen all year.