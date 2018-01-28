1/28/2018
'The Hurricane Heist' Trailer Teases Wild Stormy B-Movie Fun
Pfft! Does the world need another heist movie? Nah. Does the world need more natural disaster movies? Not after Geostorm we don't! But what about a movie that combines the "best" of both? Brilliant! Bring on The Hurricane Heist!
Gleefully hyping the presence of The Fast and Furious and XXX director Rob Cohen, the trailer then hits us over the head with cheesy one-liner after cheesy one-liner on top of cliche, literally set to the sounds of "Rock You Like A Hurricane". But it looks just dumb enough to be some fun as long as stars Maggie Grace, Toby Kebell, and Ryan Kwanten are in on the joke. Before you ask, no, it isn't about thieves trying to steal an actual hurricane, although that would be something to definitely pay for. Here's the synopsis:
Under the threat of a hurricane, opportunistic criminals infiltrate a US Mint facility to steal $600 million for the ultimate heist. When the hurricane blows up into a lethal CATEGORY 5 storm and their well-made plans go awry, they find themselves needing a vault code known only by one Treasury Agent (Maggie Grace), a need that turns murderous. But the Treasury agent has picked up an unlikely ally, a meteorologist (Toby Kebbell) terrified of hurricanes but determined to save his estranged brother kidnapped by the thieves. He uses his knowledge of the storm as a weapon to win in this non-stop action thriller ride charged with adrenaline throughout.
The Hurricane Heist opens March 9th.