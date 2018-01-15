'The Expendables 4' May Be Back On!

“Just when you thought it was safe to go outside…They’re coming back!”
Who is "they", you ask? It's The Expendables, Sylvester Stallone's team of heavily-oiled, heavily-armed action heroes of a certain age. News of The Expendables 4's revival was broken by Sly himself on his Instagram, featuring an image of himself alongside co-stars Jason Statham, and Randy Couture. Does this mean they are the only two who have agreed to return? What about Stallone? What got him back for another mission?
This is surprising because just last year Stallone was writing off the franchise he built, unable to come to an agreement with producers on a director and a creative direction for the next movie. Without Stallone, others began to drop out including arguably the film's biggest star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, who appeared in extended cameos in all three movies. Others who have appeared include Chuck Norris, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Jet Li, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Ronda Rousey, Harrison Ford, Dolph Lundgren, Terry Crews, Wesley Snipes, and Mel Gibson.
They can't let these movies end until Jackie Chan gets his turn. Just sayin'.
Has Stallone decided to direct The Expendables 4 himself? He hasn't been behind the camera for one since the first, and arguably worst, movie in the series. But since he's no longer directing Creed 2 perhaps this is the best chance he has to get behind the camera again.