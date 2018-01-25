'The Cured' Trailer: Ellen Page Welcomes In A Former Zombie

There's always a new twist to the zombie genre to be found, which is good because it's been worn out for years. The latest is in, a drama starring Ellen Page and set in a world in which a cure for the zombie outbreak has been found.Page plays the widowed sister-in-law to Senan (Sam Keely), a man who has been cured of the zombie virus and is trying to come to grips with the things he did. It's a pretty cool idea to have the recovered victims remember their past deeds, and based on the new trailer it should lead to some fertile emotional ground to cover. Here's the synopsis:“What happens when the undead return to life? In a world ravaged for years by a virus that turns the infected into zombie-like cannibals, a cure is at last found and the wrenching process of reintegrating the survivors back into society begins. Among the formerly afflicted is Senan (Sam Keeley), a young man haunted by the horrific acts he committed while infected. Welcomed back into the family of his widowed sister-in-law (Ellen Page), Senan attempts to restart his life—but is society ready to forgive him and those like him? Or will fear and prejudice once again tear the world apart? Pulsing with provocative parallels to our troubled times, The Cured is a smart, scary, and hauntingly human tale of guilt and redemption.”Written and directed by David Freyne,opens February 23rd.