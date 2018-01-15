'The Boy Downstairs' Trailer: Zosia Mamet In What Looks Like A 'Girls' Spinoff

Now thatis over with, Zosia Mamet appears to have stumbled into a film that puts her in the position of playing Hannah.marks the directorial debut of Sophie Brooks, and finds Mamet as Diana, a young New Yorker and writer who returns to the city for a fresh start in her new apartment. The problem? Her ex-boyfriend lives in the building below. And he's got a girlfriend. And stuff gets awkward. Hannah awkward, like trying to be friends but really just stalking outside his window awkward.The film co-stars Matthew Shear () as Diana's ex-boyfriend Ben, joined by Sarah Ramos, Deirde O'Connell, and Diane Irvine. My interest in this is solely about Mamet, who went from my least favorite actress onto the only one I cared about by the end. I don't know where her career goes from there, though, but I hope indie rom-coms is just a starting point and not the finish.opens in NYC on February 16th and in L.A. on February 23rd.