1/10/2018
'Teen Titans Go! To The Movies' Trailer: DC's Animated Heroes Hit The Big Screen
Honestly, I've never seen a moment of Teen Titans Go!, but I have friends who swear by the Cartoon Network series based on the DC Comics heroes. Undoubtedly they will be stoked by this new trailer for Teen Titans Go! to the Movies, and I have to admit it looks like a Hell of a lot more fun than Justice League.
The original voice cast are back voicing Robin, Beast Boy, Starfire, Cyborg, and Raven, with Will Arnett as Slade Wilson aka Deathstroke and Kristen Bell as Jade Wilson. The film marks Cartoon Network's first big screen effort since The Power Puff Girls Movie in 2002, and clearly they have no qualms about riding on the recent success of Wonder Woman.
Here's the synopsis: When the Teen Titans go to the big screen, they go big! Teen Titans GO! to the Movies finds our egocentric, wildly satirical Super Heroes in their first feature film extravaganza—a fresh, gleefully clever, kid-appropriately crass and tongue-in-cheek play on the superhero genre, complete with musical numbers.
It seems to the Teens that all the major superheroes out there are starring in their own movies—everyone but the Teen Titans, that is! But de facto leader Robin is determined to remedy the situation, and be seen as a star instead of a sidekick. If only they could get the hottest Hollywood film director to notice them. With a few madcap ideas and a song in their heart, the Teen Titans head to Tinsel Town, certain to pull off their dream. But when the group is radically misdirected by a seriously Super-Villain and his maniacal plan to take over the Earth, things really go awry. The team finds their friendship and their fighting spirit failing, putting the very fate of the Teen Titans themselves on the line!
If the plot didn't tell you this isn't a film to be taken too seriously, perhaps the fart jokes will do it. Teen Titans Go! to the Movies opens July 27th.