'Submergence' Trailer: James McAvoy And Alicia Vikander Are Separated By Fate

James McAvoy and Alicia Vikander in a Wim Wenders movie? Sounds pretty untouchable, but reviews out of TIFF forhaven't been great at all. In fact, I had forgotten it existed because there has been so little discussion on it. The newly released trailer may get people talking again, and the cast is tough to ignore.Wenders gets behind the camera for the adaptation of J.M. Ledgard's book, penned, perhaps unfortunately, bywriter Erin Dignam. McAvoy plays a British covert agent with Vikander as a bio-mathematician (!?!), who meet and fall in love in France, only to be separated by the demands of their respective careers. Honestly this doesn't sound like something I'd dig, and the trailer suggests a film that might be really dry despite the presence of McAvoy and Vikander. There's just something stilted about it. Hopefully I'm wrong.Here's the synopsis:opens April 13th in theaters and VOD.