'Step Sisters' Trailer: The Shade Is Real In Netflix's Sorority Comedy

When Broad Green Pictures hit financial turbulence last year, they cut ties with a number of their upcoming projects. The sorority comedywas meant to hit theaters long before now but was pulled from the schedule then dropped by its distributor altogether, only for Netflix to come swooping to the rescue. And you know what? It was probably a step in the right direction (pun intended) because this looks better suited to the streaming giant than your local multiplex.Directed by Charles Stone III, who gave us the vastly underrated, the film stars Megalyn Echikunwoke (, Vixen in The CW's Arrowverse) as the flawless captain of a college step crew who is asked to teach a spoiled, mostly-white sorority how to step. The-esque plot should be richer than it sounds thanks to a script by's Chuck Hayward, who is once again weaving in the theme of racial identity. The trailer isn't bad, but I suspect this movie might actually be much better than it looks.Here's the synopsis:Also starring Matt McGorry, Naturi Naughton, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Marque Richardson, Eden Sher, Lyndon Smith, and Gage Golightly,premieres on Netflix on January 19th.