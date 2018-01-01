'Star Wars': The Truth About Rey's Parents May Not Be Settled





"Anything’s still open, and I’m not writing the next film. [J.J. Abrams and Chris Terrio] are doing it. With all of these movies, Obi-Wan’s whole speech about a certain point of view always applies, so I think that you have to always think about the context of how information is given. But for me, dramatically, that’s why that reveal at that moment made sense."





I've been teasing all along that Johnson could see some of his biggest decisions undone by Abrams, who no doubt read the script and was like "Well what the f**k is left for me to do!?!" I hope Lucasfilm doesn't let that happen, but we'll find out in 2019.



