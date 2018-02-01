'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Will Have A Brand New Theme By John Williams

just doesn't quite feel the same without a John Williams score. He's scored all eight of the "main" films, but it made sense to keep him off of the first spinoff,, but now the man himself is coming back to write a brand new theme for. John Powell (How to Train Your Dragon 2) is still on board to compose the full score.Here's what Williams had to say about it...“The present plan is that I’m writing a theme for Han Solo, and John Powell is going to write the score, which he’ll do brilliantly. His assignment is something I’m very happy about. What I will do is offer this to John, and to [director] Ron Howard, and if all parties are happy with it, then I will be happy… John [Powell] will complete the score. He will write all the rest of the themes and all of the other material, which I’m going to be very anxious to hear.”Even if Williams is only doing a theme, it shows that Disney/Lucasfilm are angling to have this movie be closer in tone to the main films. We know that is a really big deal for them because it's the major reason directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller were canned in favor of Ron Howard.opens May 25th and stars Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Joonas Suotamo, and Paul Bettany.