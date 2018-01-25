So Danny McBride's 'Dundee' Isn't A Movie, After All

Well, for what it's worth, the folks behind thestunt have accomplished their goal and that was to get people talking. For the last few days we've all been a little confused by the Dundee teasers featuring Danny McBride and Chris Hemsworth. Were they for asequel that, somehow, nobody was clued into? I mean, I got emails from publicists on this thing, which only happens for movies. Or was it, as many suspected including yours truly, that it was some kind of ad for a product of some kind? Turns out we were right.The only way you'll seein theaters is if they play the commercial before your movie. It's actually an ad campaign by Tourism Australia which will include commercials during the Super Bowl. The spots were directed by Steve Brown, an award-winning commercials helmer. Probably should've been a dead giveaway but you never know these days. The biggest tells were that it didn't seem to have any distribution, production company details, staff, nothin'.I'm not sure anybody is really interested in this year's Super Bowl other than fans of the two teams in it (Let's be real, Pats got this.), but I'll wager a few will tune in to see the size of this's knife.Here's a look at the Tourism Australia ads from the 1980s featuring the original Crocodile Dundee himself, Paul Hogan.