'Shazam' Director David F. Sandberg Urges Haters To Wait And See

Here's what I don't get about some of the DC Films haters out there. It's okay that you don't like the franchise and feel the need to bash it, including movies you haven't seen yet, but why tag the directors of those movies as if they're going to co-sign on your bullshit? Happens all the time, and somebody just did it to Shazam director David F. Sandberg, who has already been a vocal defender of the DCEU and tweets a defense of his upcoming movie...
Not to stop you from having an opinion about something that doesn’t exist yet, it’s the internet after all, but as I designate a movie the obligatory Best/Worst Ever!! I find it helpful sometimes to have more info than a few character names. https://t.co/jqDZg7mvbN— David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) January 1, 2018
Sometimes I’ll even wait for a trailer of some sort if I really want to go crazy.— David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) January 1, 2018
The original tweet attacking Shazam made an assumption that the film would follow the New 52 version of the character, which features young kid Billy Batson (played by Asher Angel) as a complete tool. It's possible, but premature to assume anything at this point. It's also quite possible for someone to dislike the comic book version of the character but totally dig the movie. For example, I've always found Captain America one of Marvel's lamest heroes but he's among my favorite screen Avengers.
This exchange started because comic book legend Jerry Ordway was posting a piece of Shazam art, and he dared to say nice things about Sandberg and star Zachary Levi. This is why we can't have nice things. Stop spoiling everything, haters. At least wait until...I dunno, there's an image of Levi in costume or something? Sheesh they haven't even started filming yet.
Shazam opens April 5th 2019.
While I’m sending good wishes for 2018, this one is for @ponysmasher and @ZacharyLevi , and everyone working hard on the Shazam film! pic.twitter.com/or9shig7nL— Jerry Ordway (@JerryOrdway) January 1, 2018