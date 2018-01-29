Sam Raimi Joins Lin-Manuel Miranda For 'The Kingkiller Chronicle'





The Hunger Games and Divergent, so they are going to proceed with hopes of replicating the former and not the latter. The plan is to adapt the first book, The Name of the Wind, into a feature film that will be joined by a TV series. Lindsey Beer (Transformers: The Last Knight) will write the script with Miranda working on the overall franchise, writing music and composing original songs.



Since I know nothing about these books at all, here's a synopsis:



Told in Kvothe’s own voice, this is the tale of the magically gifted young man who grows to be the most notorious wizard his world has ever seen.



The intimate narrative of his childhood in a troupe of traveling players, his years spent as a near-feral orphan in a crime-ridden city, his daringly brazen yet successful bid to enter a legendary school of magic, and his life as a fugitive after the murder of a king form a gripping coming-of-age story unrivaled in recent literature.



Sam Raimi hasn't been behind the camera since 2013's, and while he's regularly adding projects to his slate nothing seems to be sticking. No matter, because he's adding one more anyway, and this sounds like it may be right in his sweet spot. Raimi is in talks to direct an adaptation of Pat Rothfuss' book series,. He'll be joining the multi-talented Lin-Manuel Miranda who previously agreed to be creative producer and musical consultant on what is expected to be an expansive media franchise.