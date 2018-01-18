1/18/2018
Rumor: Tom Holland May Appear In 'Venom', Just Not As Spider-Man
So will he or won't he? Seems we could ask that question about a lot of things lately, but in this case I mean will Tom Holland's Spider-Man appear in Sony's Venom film, or won't he? Most recently director Jon Schnepp revealed that he knew the answer, and that Spider-Man would be making a cameo. In fact, here's his quote:
“Spider-Man is going to be in Venom. For the last couple of months, we’ve been hearing how Sony is keeping it all separated, and Spider-Man is in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but every other character that’s in the Spider-Man universe is separate. All I’m saying is that Spider-Man—and I’m talking about Tom Holland’s Spider-Man—is going to be in Venom.”
How many times does he say "Spider-Man is going to be in Venom"? Well, now he's walking back the very thing he was most adamant about, saying on Collider Heroes that Holland will appear in Venom, just not as Spider-Man...
"Tom Holland was on set filming scenes on Venom for at least two days as Peter Parker. Ok, so I’m not saying that Spider-Man is in the film. When I say that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is in the film, I’m saying ‘Peter Parker is in the film. This is a cameo. I don’t know what it is. I didn’t read the script.”
This all sounds like nonsense, but I always said to take it with a grain of salt. if Schnepp is right, though, then the impact is the same. The Sony Spidey-verse and MCU would be connected whether the characters ever acknowledge it or not, and audiences will have very different expectations going forward.
Venom opens October 5th.