1/08/2018
Ridley Scott Says There's Another 'Blade Runner' Story To Tell
It's gold every time Ridley Scott opens his mouth lately. He's always been someone good for a snappy quote, but lately it's like he's always in "Don't give a f**k mode". Lately he's been open about his thoughts on Blade Runner 2049 being "too long", and even went so far as to say he's too "dangerous" for Disney to offer a Star Wars movie. Of course, he immediately went and signed on to direct Disney's kid-friendly The Merlin Saga, so perhaps we shouldn't put too much stock in his boasts.
Scott, who is still doing press for All the Money in the World, spoke with Digital Spy about his mountain of projects. The 80-year-old director isn't slowing down at all, but still he thinks there is time to expand on the world of Blade Runner, and says he has the story already in mind...
“I hope so, I think there is another story.” he said. “I’ve got another one ready to evolve and be developed, so there is certainly one to be done for sure.”
I don't know how feasible that is given the box office returns on Blade Runner 2049, unless Scott directed it himself and did it for a smaller budget. The film will go down as a sci-fi classic regardless and over time it will prove to be as evergreen a property as the original, so perhaps Warner Bros. will look at it from that perspective. Lord knows I and many other movie fans would love to see it continue on.