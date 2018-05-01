1/05/2018
Ridley Scott Eyes Disney's 'The Merlin Saga' As Next Film
Hasn't this already been the busiest year of Ridley Scott's career? Why won't he take a darn break? After directing Alien: Covenant, producing Blade Runner 2049 (and helping out with the story), and racing through All the Money in the World plus reshoots, Scott has already added another big project to tackle next. He's in talks to direct Disney's adaptation of The Merlin Saga, based on the novels by T.A. Barron.
A deal isn't finalized yet, but it looks like this will be Scott's next movie, which is itself very interesting. The script will be adapted by Oscar-winning Lord of the Rings writer Philippa Boyens, who will tell the story of a young Merlin who goes on to become the magical mentor to King Arthur. And this may not be the only Merlin project Scott's eyeing for Disney as he also met with them about their live-action Sword in the Stone.
That Scott may be taking on The Merlin Saga next tells me his Alien series may be put on ice. Alien: Covenant didn't exactly set the box office on fire, and following the sale of 20th Century Fox, to Disney by the way, that could be the last we've seen of it. Or maybe if Scott scratches Disney's back on this, they'll scratch his on an Alien sequel? [Variety]