Review: 'Insidious: The Last Key' Starring Lin Shaye

Not the best of the franchise by any meansis a fun watch packed with quite a few thrills and a hell of a lead actress. Here in the doldrums of January cinema Insidious is a flick that is worth it’s ticket price if your looking for a few hours to turn your brain off and spark some of that fight or flight adrenaline. I think it goes without saying but if you haven’t been a fan before, this one’s not going to change your mind. It’s not for everyone but if you saw the trailers and thought it was something you might like, you wont be disappointed.