'Red Sparrow' Trailer: Jennifer Lawrence Is Russia's Deadliest Spy

In the new spy thriller, Jennifer Lawrence plays a Russian woman who, after getting mixed up in what looks to be a KGB operation, finds herself forced to become a sparrow. Basically she's trained to become an elite agent whose skills in the art of seduction are as lethal as her killing ability. The whole thing kinda looks like an extended riff on Black Widow's backstory in the Avengers movies, only with a little less ballet.The film reunites Lawrence with that other Lawrence, Francis, the one who directed her in threemovies. It's based on the books by former CIA operative Jason Matthews, and if you've read his stuff then you know he gets down to the tiniest detail on the spy game. Matthias Schoenaerts, Charlotte Rampling, Joel Edgerton, Jeremy Irons, and Mary-Louise Parker make up one Hell of a supporting cast. Here's the official synopsis:hits theaters on March 2nd.