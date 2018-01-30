Punch Drunk DVDs: 'Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween', 'Last Flag Flying', 'Professor Marston & The Wonder Women', and More!

NEW THIS WEEK













Tyler Perry’s latest go as the titular lady puts her once again at the center of a Halloween adventure. When young Tiffany leaves for a midnight Halloween party in the woods, its up to Madea, Aunt Bam, and Hattie to save her from the same monsterous fate that befell the group of teens from the original Madea Halloween.

























Steve Carell, Bryan Cranston, and Laurence Fishburne star as three friends and former soldiers who reunite to burry one of their sons who just died in battle himself. Instead of the standard Arlington National Cemetery funeral, the three men take the casket on a bittersweet road trip of sorts out to the coast to New Hampshire, reminiscing and coming to terms with their shared memories of the vietnam war along the way.





We Said: “ “We were all something once. Now we’re something else,” says [the character] Sal at one point during the film. Last Flag Flying embodies these simple words as it examines the lives irrevocably changed by war.” Rating: 3 out of 5

















Inspired by the true story of the creation of Wonder Woman, this new film focuses on the eponymous Professor and the two women who isnpired his greateest work, his wife Elizabeth, and their mutual lover Olive, who together perfect the lie detector test, and bring one of the greatest comic book characters of all time to life.





We Said: “ It feels like Professor Marston and the Wonder Women is trying to do too much without quite enough; it is, by the filmmaker’s own admission, creating a narrative for which little historical data exists. And although the movie does a good job contextualizing Wonder Woman’s iconography and presenting a different kind of love story onscreen, it also cuts too many corners in its formulation to feel like the origin story this story truly deserves. ” Rating: 3.5 out of 5







