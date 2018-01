Punch Drunk DVDs: 'The Killing Of A Sacred Deer', 'Jigsaw', 'Geostorm', 'Goodbye Christopher Robin', And More!

The new big-budget thrillerstars Gerard Butler as a down on his luck scientist who may just be humanity’s last hope. Set in a future where we remotely regulate the weather through a series of satellites, all hell breaks loose when an unknown assailant gets their hands on the controls, creating worldwide super storms that threaten all life on the planet. Luckily the satellites’ inventor (Butler) is prepared to travel to the ends of the earth (literally) to stop the destruction from reaching apocalyptic levels.