Punch Drunk DVDs: 'The Killing Of A Sacred Deer', 'Jigsaw', 'Geostorm', 'Goodbye Christopher Robin', And More!

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

From the twisted mind behind The Lobster comes the new surreal thriller The Killing of a Sacred Deer. The idyllic suburban life of cardiovascular surgeon Dr. Murphy (Colin Farrell) and his wife (Nicole Kidman) is turned upside down with the arrival of a mysterious teen into their lives. After successfully integrating himself into their family, the mysterious young man’s dark true intentions are revealed, threatening the calm domestic life Murphy holds dear.

We Said: “ There will be a split in the reaction to this one, of course, like everything [Writer/Director Yorgos] Lanthimos does. Not everybody gets down with his flat pacing, the disconnect from his characters, and the grave worldview. But for those who are already under Lanthimos' spell, The Killing of a Sacred Deer demands your attention.” Rating: 4 out of 5



The latest chapter of the Saw horror franchise, Jigsaw brings back the infamous murder traps in a mystery unlike any other. Although he’s been dead for years, a recent string of murders all point directly to the Jigsaw killer. Perplexed and frightened by the implications, a team of law enforcement officers follow the clues and hope to find out if Jigsaw really is back from the dead.





















The new big-budget thriller Geostorm stars Gerard Butler as a down on his luck scientist who may just be humanity’s last hope. Set in a future where we remotely regulate the weather through a series of satellites, all hell breaks loose when an unknown assailant gets their hands on the controls, creating worldwide super storms that threaten all life on the planet. Luckily the satellites’ inventor (Butler) is prepared to travel to the ends of the earth (literally) to stop the destruction from reaching apocalyptic levels.

















The true story of writer A.A. Milne, and the creation of the bedtime stories he wrote that would soon become worldwide classics. Inspired by the growing collection of stuffed animals kept by his son, Milne (Domhnall Gleeson) creates the beloved world of "Winnie-the-Pooh", which soon creates success for him and his wife (Margot Robbie), as well as a sense of hope for a struggling postwar England.





We Said: “Goodbye Christopher Robin is an unusual entry in the ‘story about storymakers’ genre that has seemingly replaced the creation of actual new stories, in that it's not so fuzzy and warm as a Finding Neverland or Saving Mr. Banks, but shows the dark side that comes with instant fame.” Rating: 3 out of 5







