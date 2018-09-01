Punch Drunk DVDs: 'IT (2017)', 'My Little Pony The Movie', 'The Foreigner', 'Mark Felt', And More!

NEW THIS WEEK

















The most acclaimed horror blockbuster in years, IT, finally brings Stephen King’s classic novel to the big screen, in all it’s terrifying glory. When their small town of Derry Maine is threatened by the titular monster (typically in the form of the bloodthirsty child-eating clown Pennywise), seven young outcasts are forced to band together and face their darkest fears in order to defend the children of the town from the evil force.





We Said: “IT is beyond a shadow of a doubt the most blood-curdling film of the year and possibly the best King adaptation yet. That's not a small feat because the novel is so good on multiple levels. The film captures perfectly so many of King's pet themes, particularly adolescence and the fear that comes with being on the cusp of adulthood. The world has begun to change for you in ways that nobody is prepared for. As the innocence of youth fades, the darkness that comes with maturity has started to creep in, and at least in the small town of Derry, Maine that darkness isn't an imagined thing. Monsters really do lurk under the bed, in the sewers, and in the shadows.” Rating: 4 out of 5





















The beloved TV show makes the leap to movies, with fan favorite ponies Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy and Rarity going on an epic quest to save Ponyville from a dark and powerful force. When the evil Storm King (Live Schreiber) and his minion unicorn Tempest Shadow (Emily Blunt) threaten the peaceful ways of Equestria, it’s up to the Mane 6 to save the day!





We Said: “ This being My Little Pony, your idea of the stakes may vary. While those who adore the series may shake in their saddle when the ponies squabble and fight, others will find this to be incredibly low stakes. Then again, you probably aren't going to see My Little Pony: The Movie unless you're already among the converted, and that's who it aims to please.” Rating: 3 out of 5





















Quiet London businessman Quan (Jackie Chan) is thrust back into his former life of violence when his teenage daughter is senselessly murdered in a random terrorist attack. Taking the law into his own hands, Quan becomes a one man army of revenge, butting heads with the government red tape keeping him from the terrorists who took away the peaceful life he fought so hard to acquire.





We Said: “The Foreigner doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but overall it is an enjoyable action film that shows you a glimpse at another side of Jackie Chan, but still satisfying your thirst for the Chan we all know and love.” Rating: 3.5 out of 5

















Liam Neeson stars in this thrilling biopic of the legendary Mark Felt, aka “Deep Throat”, the man who leaked information to the press that was crucial in uncovering the truth of the Watergate scandal.





We Said: “ Those expecting the film to jibe perfectly with other Hollywood portrayals may come away disappointed, but that's only because they've only ever known one side of the story. With Felt's revelation still so fresh, we are only just now seeing how everything unfolded from his conflicted point of view, and of course it would be different from the journalists he made contact with. That's what makes Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down The White House absorbing, and at least for now the definitive take on Deep Throat.” Rating: 3 out of 5







