Punch Drunk DVDs: 'IT (2017)', 'My Little Pony The Movie', 'The Foreigner', 'Mark Felt', And More!

is beyond a shadow of a doubt the most blood-curdling film of the year and possibly the best King adaptation yet. That's not a small feat because the novel is so good on multiple levels. The film captures perfectly so many of King's pet themes, particularly adolescence and the fear that comes with being on the cusp of adulthood. The world has begun to change for you in ways that nobody is prepared for. As the innocence of youth fades, the darkness that comes with maturity has started to creep in, and at least in the small town of Derry, Maine that darkness isn't an imagined thing. Monsters really do lurk under the bed, in the sewers, and in the shadows.”