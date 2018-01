Punch Drunk DVDs: 'Blade Runner 2049', 'Happy Death Day', 'The Snowman', 'Loving Vincent', And More!

“When all is said and done,enhances Ridley Scott's, but also improves upon it. He has taken the seed planted by Scott, nurtured it, and now it has blossomed into one of the finest works of science-fiction ever. Does it answer every question we've been pondering all of these years? Of course not, but in all of its ruminations about the future,has opened up a future in which this franchise will continue to grow and evolve.”