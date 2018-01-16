Punch Drunk DVDs: 'Blade Runner 2049', 'Happy Death Day', 'The Snowman', 'Loving Vincent', And More!

NEW THIS WEEK

















The long awaited sequel to the cerebral sci-fi masterpeice Blade Runner, the brilliant new thriller 2049 stars Ryan Gosling as Officer K, a new blade runner who accidentally uncovers an intensely protected secret that could further destory our already fractured distopian society. Seeking the answers only he would know, K goes on a quest to find Deckard (original star Harrison Ford), who’s been missing since the events of the original film.





We Said: “When all is said and done, Blade Runner 2049 enhances Ridley Scott's Blade Runner, but also improves upon it. He has taken the seed planted by Scott, nurtured it, and now it has blossomed into one of the finest works of science-fiction ever. Does it answer every question we've been pondering all of these years? Of course not, but in all of its ruminations about the future, Blade Runner 2049 has opened up a future in which this franchise will continue to grow and evolve.” Rating: 4 out of 5





















This new hit horror/comedy focuses on young, rich, and selfish sororotiy girl Tree, who finds herself inexplicably stuck in a time loop, repeating her birthday over and over again for no apparent reason. Further complicating matters, every version of the day ends with her being violently murdered by a masked killer. Stuck in time until she solves her own murder, Tree begins her hunt to stop whoever keeps killing her.





We Said: “ While there are pretty big problems with the basic structure of the movie, they don’t detract too much from the overall fun and inventiveness of Happy Death Day. It’s a familiar concept, but still entirely its own incredibly strange movie. It’s a very special brand of odd that I haven’t seen in a mainstream movie for a very long time.” Rating: 3.5 out of 5





















Michael Fassbender stars as washed-up detective Harry Hole in this adaptation of the acclaimed detective series of the same name. begrudgenly on the case of the “Snowman Killer”, a mass-murderer who turns his corpses into snowmen and taunts Hole every step of the way, Harry becomes bound to stopping the madman and his own demons before time runs out.





We Said: “ The unfortunate part is that The Snowman had all of the right pieces – super successful and popular source material, talented stars across the board, and the backing of major Hollywood players… yet it still managed to fall flat. I wanted to like this one, I really did, but I couldn’t even convince myself that I somewhat enjoyed it by the end.” Rating: 1.5 out of 5





















A beautiful new film about the mysteries surrounding the life and death of troubled painter Vincent Van Gough, Loving Vincent is comprised of beautifully hand painted frames of animation in style of the beloved artist.





We Said: “Loving Vincent is a gorgeous, inventive work of art, but some will take more value from it than others. They say that art is in the eye of the beholder, and that certainly applies here..” Rating: 3 out of 5























