Punch Drunk DVDs: 'Battle of the Sexes', 'American Made', 'Brad's Status', And More!

Tom Cruise is feeling the need for speed again, and he's still fighting for the good guys. It just depends on who you think the good guys are.[…] shouldn't be as much fun as it is considering the story it tells. Cruise straps into the cockpit as Barry Seal, a disgruntled TWA pilot in the 1970s and '80s who crossed paths with the CIA, the Medellin drug cartel led by Pablo Escobar, the FBI, the Reagan Administration...and they all came to regret it. He lived a wild, fast, and dangerous life, andis exactly the kind of movie Seal would probably want made about it.”