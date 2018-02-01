Punch Drunk DVDs: 'Battle of the Sexes', 'American Made', 'Brad's Status', And More!

NEW THIS WEEK

















One of the year’s most acclaimed movies, Battle of the Sexes stars Emma Stone and Steve Carell as Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs, the legendary opponents in the groundbreaking 1973 tennis match the film is based on. Standing on opposing sides of the gender equality argument, the two star athletes create a national phenomenon when they face off in a game that represents more to society than just which player is superior. As their lives grow more complicated in the lead up to the game, both King and Riggs have to come to terms with their new found importance and influence.





We Said: “Battle of the Sexes, with its commitment to vintage period aesthetics and vibrant performances from Stone and Carell, is a real winner that serves up rare insights into the events leading up to the match. In fact, the film is at its best when the lens is tightened on the personal factors that led to King and Riggs' showdown.” Rating: 3.5 out of 5





















Based on the unbelievable true story of Barry Seal, a former pilot turned CIA operative swept up in one of the biggest and craziest international espionage plots in national history, American Made stars Tom Cruise as the hard-partying Seal, a man riding the glory of being in over his head. A love-letter to the larger-than-life action/adventure films we’ve come to expect from Cruise, American Made is one of the most uniquely fun movies of 2017.





We Said: “ Tom Cruise is feeling the need for speed again, and he's still fighting for the good guys. It just depends on who you think the good guys are. American Made […] shouldn't be as much fun as it is considering the story it tells. Cruise straps into the cockpit as Barry Seal, a disgruntled TWA pilot in the 1970s and '80s who crossed paths with the CIA, the Medellin drug cartel led by Pablo Escobar, the FBI, the Reagan Administration...and they all came to regret it. He lived a wild, fast, and dangerous life, and American Made is exactly the kind of movie Seal would probably want made about it.” Rating: 4 out of 5





















The new dramadey from acclaimed indie Writer/Director Mike White, Brad’s Status stars Ben stiller as the eponymous Brad, an average suburban man in the midst of a midlife crisis. Constantly comparing his life to the life of his four best friends from college, Brad imagines a better life for himself, and resents the one he has. When he’s suddenly reunited with the friends he envies, Brad begins to reconsider his position, and whether he’s ultimately happier than they are.





We Said: “Brad's Status isn't exactly funny in the way most Stiller movies are. It finds nuggets of humor within the minor life observations White reveals about Brad, like that for all of his jealousy, he'd call on his friends in a heartbeat if their success could help him. He has a tendency to daydream about the awesome lives everyone but him is leading, like a really pathetic Walter Mitty.” Rating: 3 out of 5