'Psychokinesis' Trailer: 'Train To Busan' Director Returns With A Silly Superhero Movie

Leave it to South Korea to give the superhero movie a swift kick in the pants.director Yeon Sang-ho delivered on his wildly original, batshit crazy zombie flick a couple of years ago and already he's back with, which sees him bringing a new spin on heroes with superpowers.The story is simple enough; an ordinary guy gains the power of telekinesis, "Some weird power" he and others call it, and must use it to save his daughter. The comedy is super goofy looking, like something out of a Stephen Chow flick, but soon he's ripping down walls, racing through traffic, and even picking up a sidekick. Ryoo Seung-Ryong, Shim Eun-Kyung, Park Jung-Min, Kim Min-Jae, Jung Yu-Mi, and Kang Sang-Won star.has been picked up by Netflix but has yet to be given a U.S. date. Hopefully soon.