Podcast: Cinema Royale's Best Movies Of 2017 Show





Well, 2017 was quite a thing, wasn't it? I mean, thank goodness it's over because 2018 has to be less crazy, right? The one thing we can all agree on is what the best movies of the year were. Right? RIGHT!?!?

Of course there will be no agreement here, but I'm going to countdown my 10 favorite movies of 2017 anyway! I may even do the entire top 20 if it doesn't take too long! Will your favorite movie make the cut? If not, feel free to hit up the Cinema Royale Facebook page and tell me what your list looked like. Enjoy the show!