'Nostalgia' Trailer: Jon Hamm Explores Love And Loss In Alex Ross Perry-Scripted Drama

You don't expect to see the name of Alex Ross Perry attached to something as obviously sentimental as, the new film fromdirector Mark Pellington. The guy who gave us the venomous screenplays forandis clearly working on a different wavelength here, and along with the all-star cast those are reasons enough to take interest.Starring Jon Hamm, Catherine Keener, Nick Offerman, Amber Tamblyn, John Ortiz, Chris Marquette, Patton Oswalt, Ellen Burstyn, Annalise Basso, Larry Wilmore, Bruce Dern, and James LeGros, the film tells a mosaic of stories about how the things in our lives can shape our memories and who we are. Like any anthology piece there are probably going to be some tales better than others, but it's hard to deny the talent involved, even if the trailer looks a little on the sappy side.opens on February 16th.