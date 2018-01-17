New 'Ant-Man And The Wasp' Image Has Both Heroes Suited Up For Action

We've seen precious little from Marvel's, and that's not really too surprisng. Withandahead of it the decks should be cleared before the sequel gets a chance to stand on its own. So a trailer might be a ways off, however we do have a new photo that has stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly suited up for action.This is our best look yet at Lilly as Hope Van Dyne aka The Wasp, picking up the mantle from her mother Janet Van Dyne, played by the newly-cast Michelle Pfeiffer. It seems as if the plot will find her and Rudd's Scott Lang venturing into the Quantum zone to find her long lost mom, undoubtedly with the help of Hope's father, Hank Pym (Michael Douglas).Otherwise we don't know a lot about the story other than Scott will be trying to balance fatherhood with his time as a hero fighting alongside the Avengers. But is there an actual villain in the movie yet? If so I've got no clue who it is.Directed by Peyton Reed with Judy Greer, Michael Pena, Walton Goggins, and more co-starring,opens July 6th.