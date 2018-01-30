1/30/2018
'Mute' Trailer: Duncan Jones Brings His Long-Awaited Sci-Fi Film To Netflix
While Netflix has a ton of original movies that have helped pad their inventory, recently they've gotten into the blockbuster game, finding success with the critically-acclaimed (Overrated in my opinion) Okja and subscriber favorite Bright. Now they're at it again with Mute, the long-awaited pet sci-fi project from Source Code and Warcraft director, Duncan Jones.
Following the teaser released just a couple of days ago, the full trailer is here and it's gorgeous, resembling in style and tone to Blade Runner, which is exactly what Jones was gunning for. Set in Berlin 2052, and in the same universe as his debut film Moon, the story follows Leo, a mute bartender played by Alexander Skarsgard, who is in search of his missing girlfriend played by Seyneb Saleh. Paul Rudd plays a surgeon named Cactus Jack (paging Mick Foley) while Justin Theroux goes by Duck Teddington.
Here's the synopsis: Berlin, the future, but close enough to feel familiar: In this loud, often brutal city, Leo (Alexander Skarsgård) – unable to speak from a childhood accident – searches for his missing girlfriend, the love of his life, his salvation, through dark streets, frenzied plazas, and the full spectrum of the cities shadow-dwellers. As he seeks answers, Leo finds himself mixed up with Cactus Bill (Paul Rudd) and Duck (Justin Theroux), a pair of irreverent US army surgeons on a mission all their own. This soulful sci-fi journey from filmmaker Duncan Jones (Moon, Source Code, Warcraft) imagines a world of strange currencies in which echoes of love and humanity are still worth listening to.
Honestly, I think Jones is so much more comfortable with sci-fi than anything else. I hope he stays making movies like this, rather than doing another Warcraft movie. Mute hits Netflix on February 23rd.