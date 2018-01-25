'Mission: Impossible 6' Title, Synopsis, And Insane First Photo Revealed

Paramount may looking to reduce the number of titles they release, but one that definitely isn't going anywhere is Mission: Impossible. The sixth film in the blockbuster franchise that Tom Cruise built is still half a year away, but Paramount has now revealed the title and what amounts to as much of a synopsis as these movies tend to get.
Mission: Impossible- Fallout is the title of the Christopher McQuarrie directed movie, which sees him reunited with Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Michelle Monaghan, Ving Rhames, and Alec Baldwin. Joining the party are Sean Harris, Angela Bassett, Henry Cavill, and Vanessa Kirby among others. No truth to the rumor Cavill's mustache will also receive a credit. Here's the synopsis:
The best intentions often come back to haunt you. MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FALLOUT finds Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team (Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames) along with some familiar allies (Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan) in a race against time after a mission gone wrong. Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, and Vanessa Kirby also join the dynamic cast with filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie returning to the helm.
Mission: Impossible- Fallout aka "Tom Cruise Does Something Really Dangerous" opens July 27th. How dangerous? Check out the below pic from Cruise's Instagram.