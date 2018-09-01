1/09/2018
Michael Pena Says 'Ant-Man 3' Already Being Discussed
Marvel has everything on lock, to the point that a small film like Ant-Man, featuring a character most people have never heard of, can still gross over $500M and launch a sequel. Ant-Man and the Wasp is shooting now with Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, and Michael Douglas back and suited up. But the breakout character of the first movie wasn't even a superhero, it was Michael Pena as Ant-Man's chatty sidekick Luis, and it sounds like he may be sticking around for a while.
IGN caught up with Pena who is set to star in 12 Strong opposite Thor: Ragnarok's Chris Hemsworth, and he says talk of Ant-Man 3 started on day one of shooting...
“We talked about it on the first day [of ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp’]. It’s a whole different kind of club to be in, the Marvel Universe. I don’t know if they’ll use me for the third movie, I still really don’t know. It’s cool to make a little bit of a mark on that Marvel Universe and it’s kind of a cool club, they run a really cool studio.”
Trust me, if there's a third movie Pena will be in it. He managed to have the funniest scenes, which is no small feat considering his competition was Paul Rudd. And maybe if Pena does return he'll get to share the screen with other Marvel heroes? Like maybe...Thor? Surely he asked Hemsworth about that, right? Not really.
“I didn’t but I should have so maybe I should say something? I’ve never worked with anyone else from the Marvel Universe. I’ve just worked with Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly and Michael Douglas which is a pretty cool list."
Ant-Man and the Wasp opens July 6th directed once again by Peyton Reed.