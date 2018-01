Michael Pena Says 'Ant-Man 3' Already Being Discussed

Marvel has everything on lock, to the point that a small film like, featuring a character most people have never heard of, can still gross over $500M and launch a sequel.is shooting now with Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, and Michael Douglas back and suited up. But the breakout character of the first movie wasn't even a superhero, it was Michael Pena as Ant-Man's chatty sidekick Luis, and it sounds like he may be sticking around for a while. IGN caught up with Pena who is set to star inopposite's Chris Hemsworth, and he says talk of Ant-Man 3 started on day one of shooting...Trust me, if there's a third movie Pena will be in it. He managed to have the funniest scenes, which is no small feat considering his competition was Paul Rudd. And maybe if Pena does return he'll get to share the screen with other Marvel heroes? Like maybe...Thor? Surely he asked Hemsworth about that, right? Not really.opens July 6th directed once again by Peyton Reed.