Men's Rights Activist Removes Women From Edited Cut Of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Damn, and I thought some extremely entitled men cried their share of man-tears over, I had no idea how far they would go to "own". A men's rights activist has taken a bootleg copy of Rian Johnson's film and edited out every single female, every reference to females, anything that offends his delicate male sensibilities. The result is a 46-minute cut he's titled “The Last Jedi: De-Feminized Fanedit”, that he says isI can see this guy over on the fainting couch every time Haldo (Laura Dern) gave poor reckless Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) a tongue lashing. Yeah, he cuts all that out, too, which also has drastic ramifications for Poe, of course. He even cuts out other stuff that has nothing to do with women, although in one instance (Porgs as Chewbacca food) I fully support the change.Here's a breakdown courtesy of Pedestrian The edited movie was uploaded to The Pirate Bay and the anonymous user wants you to know his thoughts on it. Basically, he digs not having any girls in it (They have cooties, y'know) but he's sorta embarrassed by the technical aspects. Oh, you're embarrassed by THAT, eh?If this piece of crap pops up somewhere within our reach we'll point you to it, but I ain't posting it on the site for obvious reasons. One, every woman I know will smack me in the face. Second, I'm not drawing the ire of Lucasfilm. At least one man, Rian Johnson, can see the humor in all this: