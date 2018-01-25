1/25/2018
'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' Trailer: Meryl Streep's Presence Is Felt, Hardly Seen
Did someone declare this Meryl Streep Week and not tell the rest of us? The legendary actress scoredd her one billionth Oscar nomination, this time for Steven Spielberg's The Post (Eh, she was alright in it, but come on!), which was followed by her joining the second season of HBO's Big Little Lies. And now she's here again in the new trailer for Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, backed by the dance happy sounds of ABBA.
Streep is back and joined by (deep breath) Julie Walters, Christine Baranski, Amanda Seyfried, Dominic Cooper, Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgård and Colin Firth join Streep in reprising their roles, with Lily James, Alexa Davies, Jessica Keenan Wynn, Jeremy Irvine, Josh Dylan, Hugh Skinner, Andy Garcia, and Cher for a sequel that wil take audiences back to where the love began. Check out the synopsis, preferably set to ABBA's "Waterloo":
As the film goes back and forth in time to show how relationships forged in the past resonate in the present, James will play the role of Young Donna. Filling the roles of Young Rosie and Young Tanya are Alexa Davies (A Brilliant Young Mind) and Jessica Keenan Wynn (Broadway’s Beautiful). Young Sam will be played by Jeremy Irvine (War Horse), while Young Bill is Josh Dylan (Allied) and Young Harry is Hugh Skinner (Kill Your Friends).
Streep's presence is mostly felt in spirit, which has led to speculation that she may not be in the sequel very much, if you catch my drift.
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again opens July 20th.