1/12/2018
Leonardo DiCaprio Reunites With Quentin Tarantino For His Manson Era Movie
This shouldn't come as a shock that some of Hollywood's biggest stars and power players have been circling Quentin Tarantino's Manson-era film. Jennifer Lawrence, Tom Cruise, Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, and of course Samuel L. Jackson are all in the mix to be a part of it in some way, but today brings the first official casting and it's a reunion with Tarantino's Django Unchained star, Leonardo DiCaprio.
DiCaprio, who was among the first names Tarantino sought, has joined the untitled movie set in 1969. This is a huge get because DiCaprio doesn't just agree to anything; he generally makes one movie a year or sometimes none at all. And if the film needs to hit $375M just to break even, as cost projections suggest, then having a star like DiCaprio may do the trick.
Details on the film remain slim, and so too is DiCaprio's role. The story, set against the backdrop of the Manson family's murder of Sharon Tate (possibly played by Robbie) and her friends, follows a male TV actor and his sidekick, also his stunt double, as they try to break into the movie business.
Tarantino's film opens August 9th 2019. [Variety]