'Lady Bird' Wins Best Picture From The National Society Of Film Critics

Below is the complete list of winners, and I think it's worth noting that Daniel Kaluuya looks like a legit Oscar threat as he won Best Actor yet again for Get Out...
Best Picture: “Lady Bird”
Best Director: Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”
Best Screenplay: Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”
Best Cinematography: Roger Deakins, “Blade Runner 2049”
Best Actress: Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water” and “Maudie”
Best Actor: Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”
Best Supporting Actress: Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”
Best Supporting Actor: Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”
Best Foreign-Language Film: “Graduation”
Best Nonfiction Film: “Faces Places”
Special Citation for a Film Awaiting U.S. Distribution: Agnieszka Holland, “Spoor”
Best Experimental Film: “Good Luck,” Ben Russell
Film Heritage Award: “One Way or Another: Black Women’s Cinema 1970-1991,” BAMcinématek; Dan Talbot for his pioneering work as an exhibitor and distributor in bringing worldwide cinema to the United States