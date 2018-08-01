'Lady Bird' Wins Best Picture From The National Society Of Film Critics









Below is the complete list of winners, and I think it's worth noting that Daniel Kaluuya looks like a legit Oscar threat as he won Best Actor yet again for Get Out...





Best Picture: “Lady Bird”

Best Director: Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”

Best Screenplay: Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”

Best Cinematography: Roger Deakins, “Blade Runner 2049”

Best Actress: Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water” and “Maudie”

Best Actor: Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Best Supporting Actress: Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Best Supporting Actor: Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Best Foreign-Language Film: “Graduation”

Best Nonfiction Film: “Faces Places”

Special Citation for a Film Awaiting U.S. Distribution: Agnieszka Holland, “Spoor”

Best Experimental Film: “Good Luck,” Ben Russell

Film Heritage Award: “One Way or Another: Black Women’s Cinema 1970-1991,” BAMcinématek; Dan Talbot for his pioneering work as an exhibitor and distributor in bringing worldwide cinema to the United States

This has been a very good couple of days for Greta Gerwig's. Just one day after winning Best Picture-Comedy or Musical from the Golden Globes, her little coming-of-age drama has scored another major victory, this time from the National Society of Film Critics. The movie earned four wins, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress for Laurie Metcalf, Best Screenplay, and Best Director. Momentum is definitely on Gerwig's side right now.