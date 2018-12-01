1/12/2018
Kevin Hart Is 'My Own Worst Enemy', Jeffrey Wright To Play Hobie In 'The Goldfinch'
Kevin Hart is teaming up with Ride Along and Think Like a Man director Tim Story once again, this time on My Own Worst Enemy. The action-comedy comes from London Has Fallen writer Chad St. John, and finds Hart as an agent given a kill order and gets help from an unlikely source. Story will direct, with shooting set to begin this summer. This film is part of a huge deal Hart and Story have inked with Universal, coming on the heels of Hart's $500M+ success with Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. [Deadline]
Brooklyn director John Crowley is putting together a stellar cast for his adaptation of Donna Tartt's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, The Goldfinch. Jeffrey Wright and Luke Wilson are the latest to join the previously cast Ansel Elgort, Sarah Paulson, and Aneurin Barnard in the story of Theo Decker (Elgort), a young man who survives a terrorist bombing at an art gallery that kills his mother, escaping with the titular Golden Age painting. Wilson will play Theo's deadbeat dad who commits his a series of art forgeries, while Wright takes the role of Hobie, a role that Ralph Fiennes was previously sought for. Willa Fitzgerald is also in talks to play Kitsey Barbour, daughter of a rich family that takes Theo in. [Variety]