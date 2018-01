Kevin Hart Is 'My Own Worst Enemy', Jeffrey Wright To Play Hobie In 'The Goldfinch'

Kevin Hart is teaming up withanddirector Tim Story once again, this time on. The action-comedy comes fromwriter Chad St. John, and finds Hart as an agent given a kill order and gets help from an unlikely source. Story will direct, with shooting set to begin this summer. This film is part of a huge deal Hart and Story have inked with Universal, coming on the heels of Hart's $500M+ success with. [ Deadline director John Crowley is putting together a stellar cast for his adaptation of Donna Tartt's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel,. Jeffrey Wright and Luke Wilson are the latest to join the previously cast Ansel Elgort, Sarah Paulson, and Aneurin Barnard in the story of Theo Decker (Elgort), a young man who survives a terrorist bombing at an art gallery that kills his mother, escaping with the titular Golden Age painting. Wilson will play Theo's deadbeat dad who commits his a series of art forgeries, while Wright takes the role of Hobie, a role that Ralph Fiennes was previously sought for. Willa Fitzgerald is also in talks to play Kitsey Barbour, daughter of a rich family that takes Theo in. [ Variety