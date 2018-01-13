'John Wick' TV Series 'The Continental' Heads To Starz

We've got a long wait for the third, possibly final, chapter of thesaga, with Keanu Reeves back as the deadly assassin for hire. But there is good news in the meantime, and it's that the long-rumored TV series has found a home and a title,Starz has picked up thespinoff, and as the title suggests it will center around the Continental hotel, the one that Ian McShane's character runs as a haven for assassins between jobs. I found everything about the Continental, from its rules, décor, and clientele, to be the most fascinating part of John Wick's incredible world building. But I'd be lying if I said it doesn't concern me that the concept may get watered down in a weekly series.Chris Collins () will write the script and act as showrunner, and it's expected that Reeves, on board as an exec-producer, will make sporadic appearances as Wick. David Kolstad and David Leitch will also exec-produce, with Leitch's co-directing partner Chad Stahelski set to helm the premiere.If the thought of a John Wick series has you worried about it achieving the same level of elegant shoot 'em up action, Starz CEO Chris Albrecht would like to reassure you..."This series is truly unlike anything else on TV. The Continental promises to include the thunderous fight sequences and intensely staged shootouts between professional assassins and their targets that fans have come to expect in the John Wick movie franchise as well as introduce some new, darkly compelling characters who inhabit this underground world.”No hard start date yet but I wouldn't be surprised if's debut is timed with the release ofon May 17th 2019.