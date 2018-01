Jodie Foster And James Gunn Share Opposing Views On Superhero Movies

You'll find no shortage of those who feel superhero movies are having a destructive impact on the way we take in film. The argument has been raging for years and it isn't likely to end until the genre either takes over utterly or begins to fade. One person who is definitely hoping for the latter is Jodie Foster, who takes shots at blockbuster movies in general and superhero movies specifically for ruining the business. She told The Telegraph ...However, she did that she would consider directing a superhero movie that had "really complex psychology." So...what? Like a Batman movie?For the counterpoint,director James Gunn weighed in. And while he agrees with some of Foster's points, he takes issue with her lumping all superhero movies together. Because like all movies made by studios, some are good, some are shit, some have greater purpose, but all are to serve the shareholders...A pretty fair and thoughtful exchange of ideas, I think. The discussion will rage on until Marvel has their first movie that fails to top $100M or something.