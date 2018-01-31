1/31/2018
Jim Caviezel Returning For 'The Passion Of The Christ' Sequel, Promises "Biggest Film In History"
The Resurrection is coming, and with it the defining role of Jim Caviezel's career. We've been hearing about Mel Gibson's planned sequel to The Passion of the Christ for a while, but there hasn't been much movement on it. Or at least nothing that we've seen. But one guy who apparently knows a lot about it is Caviezel, who is not only in talks to reprise his role as Jesus Christ, he has some very big words about what Gibson has planned. He tells USAToday...
“There are things that I cannot say that will shock the audience. It’s great. Stay tuned.” He added, "I won’t tell you how he’s going to go about it. But I’ll tell you this much, the film he’s going to do is going to be the biggest film in history. It’s that good.”
We'll see about that. The first movie opened in 2004 and earned $612M worldwide, making it the fifth highest-grossing R-rated movie worldwide ever, and the biggest domestically. But it was also met with criticism for what some said was the promotion of anti-Semitism. Given Gibson's background those charges could impact this movie, as well.
Caviezel gets back into the Biblical swing of things playing Luke in Paul, Apostle of Christ which opens on March 28th.