James Gunn Confirms 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3' In 2020

Remember when there were doubts Marvel could pull off amovie? Seems like so long ago, doesn't it? Last yearhit a massive $863M worldwide, besting the $770M of its predecessor and, I think, cementing the team as the most popular Marvel has right now. And Marvel knows it, because when their next film arrives it will be fourth year in a row the infamous bunch of a-holes have been on the big screen.Director James Gunn has confirmedwill arrive in 2020, which is the year that has long been rumored. He tweeted the date in response to a fan question...He didn't get into specifics, but Marvel has set aside May 1st, August 7th, and November 6th as open spots. The first two movies opened in August and May respectively, so I think one of those dates would make the most sense. Why fix what ain't broke?Like I said, this will be four years in a row with the Guardians of the Galaxy appearing somewhere in the MCU., followed by this year's, 2019's, and then Vol. 3 in 2020.